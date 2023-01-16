Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker, has defended his side’s defeat against Madagascar insisting that good teams always lose the first games.

Ghana suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against debutants in their opening match of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) at the Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium in Constantine on Sunday evening.

First-half goals from Madagascar, courtesy of Solomampionona Razafindranaivo and Olivier Randriatsiferana and a consolation by Augustine Agyapong meant the two-time CHAN finalists open their campaign with a disappointing defeat, which the coach said can be rectified moving forward.

“I think my boys disappointed me in the first half and I take it as one of those things that happen in football. We were well prepared for this game, but minor mistakes cost us the game,” said a dejected Walker after the game.

“Such things happen in football. It happens in competitions that big teams lose their opening games. We may have lost but we are certainly not out of the competition yet,” he added.

The Black Galaxies will hope to return to winning ways when they take on Sudan on Thursday with kick-off scheduled at 19:00 GMT.