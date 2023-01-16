Senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, has stated that politicians thrive on the ignorance of Ghanaians.

He was of the opinion that the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) is not funded to work effectively so citizens stay ignorant.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam, he stated one of the challenges of every developing country is the fact that its population or citizenry are generally ignorant.

“Because politicians thrive on the ignorance of the people, an organization like the NCCE will not be resourced so they work effectively.

“And the politician today knows that an enlightened citizenry is a danger to their continuous sustenance. If the people are knowledgeable, politicians will face challenges in governance. So we [politicians] will not fund the NCCE well so that people will be ignorant,” he said.

He further proposed that the needed resources are provided:

“How we solve that problem depends on the citizens’ knowledge or awareness, public awareness that we need. You see one of the challenges of every developing country that unfortunately leaders take for granted, either they themselves do not know or take for granted is the calibre of people they lead, whether they are knowledgeable or ignorant.

“Before you can develop, sometimes you have to spend a lot of time bringing some enlightenment among your citizenry. And your people are enlightened they tend to demand accountability and they tend to ensure that they will always take you on and they will keep you on your toes.”

He added that “if you’re are very aware of the calibre of people you’re presiding over it reduces the level of bribery and corruption.”