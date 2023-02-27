The Matchday 19 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League gets underway on Wednesday at the various stadia with some exciting fixtures.

At the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday, Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they host in-form Bechem United.

Karela United at CAM Park will host Accra Lions.

Struggling Kotoku Royals will welcome Dreams FC at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Bibiani Gold Stars at the DUN’s Park will face Nsoatreman FC.

League leaders, Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park will host King Faisal.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will entertain FC Samartex 1996.

Legon Cities at the El-Wak Sports Stadium will host Tamale City.

Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium will host their city rivals, Hearts of Oak in the Ga Mantse Derby.

Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will host Medeama SC.

All nine games have been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

Fixtures Below: