The second round of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League returns this weekend with some exciting games across the various stadia with the Matchday 18 fixtures.

At the Akoon Park on Friday, Medeama SC will host Legon Cities with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

At the Nana Kronmansah Park, Nsoatreman FC will welcome inconsistent Asante Kotoko with the aim of continuing their impressive home run.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Lions will encounter the bottom club, Kotoku Royals.

Kick-off for both games have been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, having returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium last weekend, Slavko Matic and his charges will leave nothing to chance when they clash with Aduana Stars who sit top of the league log.

Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park will welcome Great Olympics.

Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium will clash with Karela United.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Dreams FC will hope to make it two out of two when they welcome Bibiani Gold Stars.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, FC Samartex 1996 will also host Real Tamale United.

King Faisal at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex will host Berekem Chelsea.

Kick-off for all the games have been scheduled at 15;00GMT.

Aduana Stars, Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko and Bechem United finished the first round as the top clubs with King Faisal, Tamale United and Kotoku Royals sitting in the relegation zone.

Full Fixtures: