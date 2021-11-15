A total number of 571,894 candidates will sit for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) from today, Monday, November 15, 2021, to Friday, November 19, 2021, at 2,158 centres nationwide.

A total of 531,707 and 517,332 candidates sat for the examination in 2020 and 2019, respectively.

A statement signed by the Head of Public Relations of the Ghana Education Service, Mrs. Cassandra Twum Ampofo, urged the candidates to eschew all forms of examination malpractices during the period.

“Candidates, invigilators, supervisors, school authorities, teachers, and parents are advised to desist from any form of examination malpractice.”

“GES, WAEC, and the security services are working jointly to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations at all the centres across the country,” she added.

The statement further charged supervisors and invigilators to ensure strict adherence to COVOD-19 protocols.

The statement also commended teachers, school heads, parents, and other stakeholders for preparing the candidates for the examination.”

It said details of the selection process for the Senior High School will be communicated in due course and wished all candidates success and good luck.

Read the full statement below: