Kumasi Asante Kotoko will welcome their rivals, Hearts of Oak to the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 24 games in the ongoing 2021/22 Ghana Premier League on Sunday night for the first time in four years.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

The Porcupine Warriors will be looking forward to maintain their lead at the top of the league log having picked up a point in the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite being dominant at the Baba Yara Stadium, Samuel Boadu’s men will be aiming to build on their win against Medeama SC to upset Kotoko having beaten them to win the 2022 President’s Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have lost just a game and drawn one at home. However, Hearts of Oak, who are reigning champions, have been poor and unconvincing.

It is expected to be a mouth-watering game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday as always.

At the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Saturday, AshantiGold SC will welcome West African Football Academy [WAFA] who sit in the relegation zone of the league log.

The Miners, who suffered a 2-0 defeat to Legon Cities, will be hoping to return to winning ways against the Academy Boys who have won just a game in their last five matches played.

The game will kick off at 15:00GMT.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, debutants, Accra Lions will welcome in-form Karela United on Saturday at 15:00GMT.

Lions who have won two and drawn twice and lost a game will be hoping to take advantage to return to winning ways.

However, Karela United, who sit on the 7th position with 30 points after beating Elmina Sharks in the matchday 23 games will be travelling to the capital with full confidence after holding Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 drawn game in the matchday 22 games. Kick-off is at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu will welcome Eleven Wonders.

Having recorded two wins, two defeats and a draw in the last five games, the Still Believe lads will be anticipating for a win over struggling Wonders who sit 16th on the league log with 24 points on their own turf.

Eleven Wonders have won just a game in the last five matches played. Kick-off is at 15:00GMT.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, high flying Bechem United will host Bibiani Gold Stars.

Bechem have been one of the few teams that have given Asante Kotoko a good run for the money in the ongoing campaign.

The Hunters sit 2nd on the log with 41 points after recording three wins in their last five games played. Gold Stars will be hoping to cause an upset but Bechem United will be hoping to give Kotoko a hot chase despite eight points difference. The game will kick off at 15:00GMT.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea will host rejuvenated Legon Cities FC while Medeama SC will welcome Premier League returnees, Real Tamale United to the Akoon Park. 15:00GMT is the kick-off time for the games.

At the Ndoum Sports Complex, relegation-threatened Elmina Sharks will host King Faisal who are yet to win a game in the second round of the season with kick-off at 15:00GMT.

And finally at the Accra Sports Stadium, two times Ghana Premier League champions, Great Olympics will entertain two times Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars. Kick-off is at 15:00GMT.

Olympics have been unconvincing having won just a game in their last five matches leaving them at the 5th position with 36 points, and will be aiming to record a win at home against the ‘Ogya’ lads who sit 3rd on the log with 39 points. They have won two of their last five games played. Kick-off is at 15:00GMT.

Adom FM and Asempa FM will bring you live commentary of all the games.