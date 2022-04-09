One of my greatest fears in life was my inability to show others what I’m capable of, thinking they would make a mockery of me or probably rate my standards very low.

Three and half years back, I was privileged to have been offered a copy of the book ‘Blossom Quotes’ authored by a woman of steel and immeasurable intelligence, a lecturer, Wesleyan (Methodist), poet and peer mentor Naa Korkor Leyoo Watson-Nortey.

Ultimately, her book revealed some secrets worth silver and gold, she spelt out some vital resources and self-belongings an individual can rely on in order to succeed without external support when you are truly connected to God.

I will urge you to be present at her next book launch and get yourself a copy of ‘Wapped in Platinum.’

The launch of the book is Sunday, April 10, 2022.