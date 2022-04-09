Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has commiserated with the family of Ramatu Aliu Mahama, the wife of the late former Vice President, Aliu Mahama.

Mrs Mahama is said to have died at the age of 70 on Thursday.

According to the Speaker, “he learnt with shock and deep sadness” of the news.

“Her Excellency Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama was a hard-working woman, a great asset to the nation and the strong pillar behind the exploits of her deceased husband, His Excellency Alhaji Aliu Mahama, a former Vice President of the republic,” the Speaker noted.

Mr Bagbin prayed for a peaceful rest for the soul of the deceased.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, loved ones and the entire nation during this period of grief,” he added.

Her son, Farouk Mahama, who doubles as Yendi legislator, confirmed that she died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

According to him, the burial and funeral rites would be conducted in accordance with Islamic traditions.