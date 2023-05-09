Sneaker culture has gained tremendous popularity in recent years, with enthusiasts and collectors always seeking the latest and greatest kicks.

However, a new type of shoe has taken the internet by storm – a hybrid of work shoes and sneakers.

These shoes are specifically designed to be both stylish and functional for people who spend extended periods on their feet while working.

The unique design and practicality of these shoes have caught people’s attention, and a video posted by @hypelebscg showcasing these innovative kicks has gone viral online, entertaining viewers with their design and features.

These shoes have a square-shaped toe section, while the other half, visible when the wearer lifts their pants, resembles a sneaker design.

Take a look at the video below for more details:

