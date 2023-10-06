A 17-year-old boy, Kwabena Amos is battling for his life at Salamkrom near Donkro Nkwanta in the Nkoranza South Municipality of the Bono East region.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests that, Amos was brutalised by some men alleged to be Fire Service personnel and Unit Committee members about two weeks ago.

The victim is said to have sold a bowl of maize belonging to his father for GH₵30 and used the money to buy footwear.

His angry father, therefore, reported the incident to some people in the area who subjected Amos to severe beatings.

He sustained deep wounds on his back and other parts of his body. As punish, his father refused to take him to the hospital for medical care.

“The wounds on his back has deteriorated and the boy is suffering” Adom News’ Dominic Donyina who followed the story reported.

He said a Good Samaritan touched by the plight of the young boy offered to take him to the hospital.

Dominic said even though the attention of police in Nkoranza has been drawn to the incident, no arrest has been made.

Assembly man for the area, Sanguru Peter, confirmed the report but said he is yet to receive the full details.

Meanwhile, Amos is currently receiving treatment at Armdfred Hospital in Nkoranaza through the intervention of a concerned resident.

