A dilapidated Kramokrom D/A Primary school structure in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region has collapsed on pupils from primary one to four.

According to reports, the structure collapsed on about 50 pupils and left 10 pupils injured after a windstorm.

The school authorities and some of the senior pupils rushed to pull their mates who were trapped under the collapsed structure to safety.

The victims were sent to the Anyinabrim clinic for treatment and subsequently five were referred to Sehwi Asafo St. John of God Hospital.

An eyewitness, Ezekiel Armah, said the structure collapsed when the pupils were learning in the classrooms.

He revealed the structure was old and had lost strength to the recent rainfall so the little wind collapsed the school structure.

Since it’s erection there has been no renovation despite it being one of the main schools in the district.

