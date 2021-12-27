Accident logo

About 10 persons are in critical condition after a vehicle they were travelling in somersaulted on the Gindabuo- Wa highway in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

The victims, according to reports, were returning from a wedding ceremony when the incident occurred.

A witness, Sule told Adom News‘ Rebecca Nantomah the bus was travelling from Wichawu in the Upper West Region to Nahari.

Upon reaching a section of the road, the driver made an overtaking but could not see clearly due to the dusty nature of the road.

Meanwhile, there was a trailer coming from the opposite direction and the bus driver sensing danger, pulled the brakes to save the passengers.

But the vehicle somersaulted in the process, injuring the occupants.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at the Wa Regional Hospital with no deaths recorded so far.




