Some ten (10) commercial cars mostly taxis have damaged on the Kasoa- Nyanayano Highway due to a death trap road.

This is as a result of the abandonment of a 5-kilometer stretch from Nyanyano Kakraba to Gomoa Nyanyano since the 2020 general election.

In an interview with Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, some affected drivers revealed that over 10 cars have spoilt within two days due to the bad nature of the road.

The drivers said several complaints and appeals made for the completion of the project have yielded no results.

Some of the angry residents indicated that they do not know if the authorities want their Member of Parliament to die before constructing the road.

Meanwhile, some residents who ply the road said several women have suffered miscarriages due to the bad nature of the road.

They have, therefore, called on the Minister of Roads and Highway, Kwasi Amoako-Attah to complete Kasoa – Nyanayano road to save lives and property.

Meanwhile, Zongo Chief of Gomoa Nyanayano, Saliki Issaka Giwa, said investors are forced to relocate their business because of the poor road network.

