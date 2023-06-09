The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission, Martin Ayisi, has shed light on the distinction between illegal mining, commonly known as ‘galamsey’, and small-scale mining in Ghana.

He emphasized that small-scale mining is a legal and authorized form of mining, whereas ‘galamsey’ refers to unauthorized mining activities, regardless of whether they are on a large or small scale.

Mr. Ayisi in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen Show, outlined three essential steps that companies must follow to engage in mining activities in Ghana.

He stated that companies need a license from the Minerals Commission, an environmental permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and an operating permit from the Chief Inspector of Mines.

He emphasized that without these three documents, individuals or companies involved in mining are operating illegally.

Furthermore, Mr Ayisi pointed out that special permits are granted to contractors who require rocks for stone extraction and sand for road construction or other short-term contract works. However, exceeding the designated land size allotted for such activities is considered a form of illegal mining.

Highlighting the importance of stakeholder engagement, Mr. Ayisi stated that traditional leaders and other relevant parties must be informed before any mining activities commence in their respective areas. Failure to do so would render the mining operation illegal.

In efforts to curb unauthorized mining activities, Mr. Ayisi revealed that the Ghanaian parliament approved the installation of tracking devices on mining equipment.

This measure aims to ensure that miners do not exceed their designated concessions and engage in illegal mining.

