A 20-year-old, Bibimbu Kwame, has lost his life in an accident on the Kpandai-Bandai road.

He was transporting tubers of yam to Bandai market when he, together with the produce, fell off after his tricycle could not hold the weight of the overloaded tubers.

In an attempt to avoid an oncoming car, he fell into a ditch, hitting his chin on the steering wheel, before subsequently falling off the road.

District Police Commander, DSP Gyan Frimpong, who confirmed the news to Adom TV, said it took the help of some witnesses to offload the goods before transporting him to the Kpandai ECG Hospital.

Meanwhile, the deceased was a rescuer in an accident that happened at the same spot yesterday, where two motor riders were severely injured.

The victims, 20-year-old Senior High School student, Njayegma Ngibiche, passed on while his friend, Nkamse Sisong is battling for his life at the Tamale Teaching Hospital