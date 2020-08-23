Former Highgrade member, Stonebwoy, is setting more fire into Samini’s camp for threatening to expose his shady dealings.

To Stonebwoy, his godfather’s latest rant has made him see his hatred and envy clearly, adding he will rise despite attempts to bury him.

Borrowing words from his ‘Tuff Seed track’, Stonebwoy’s message to Samini is simple: “Despite his ignorance plus envy now and looking for reasons to pull him down, he will still be blessed. No one can touch him, because if he falls by night, he will rise by day.”

He also added a stone can never be crushed by people’s fake critics and publications.

It would be recalled that Samini expressed disappointment in Stonebwoy for keeping him in the dark with respect to a money-making contract, despite bringing him up in the music industry.

He also questioned Stonebwoy’s loyalty and character.

Stonebwoy, on the other hand, defended himself in an interview, insisting he had given due recognition to Samini, despite Samini not being a major backbone in his success.

His latest comment, however, has infuriated Samini, who has vowed to honour the same interview and expose ‘ungrateful’ Stonebwoy.