The National AIDS Control Programme (NACP) is targeting to test 1.9 million people in 2024, as part of a comprehensive plan under the Global Fund’s Grant Cycle 7.

Using regional targets, an estimated 1.1 million pregnant women would also be tested as part of the programme, Dr. Stephen Ayisi Addo, the Programmes Manager said.

Ghana has received $234 million under the GC7 to fight HIV, TB and Malaria from 2024 to 2026, and HIV is getting close to 100 million of the amount for interventions across the country.

Dr Addo, addressing stakeholders at the 2024 Joint TB/HIV Annual Review held in Ho, said as part of activities for the year, an HIV Case Based Surveillance programme would be launched, and an E-tracker for the ART rolled out.

He said there will be a triple elimination intervention for HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B, as well as HIV interventions for special groups, and HIV Cadre Community Interventions.

The NACP plans to enhance differentiated ART service delivery and strengthen the Community groups and models.

It will further develop its guidelines and job aids, enhance HIV-positive baby units, the pregnancy registry, and also improve upon the integration of ART into non-communicable disease care.

Other activities for the year include the pilot of a cervical cancer screening programme, operational research in key areas, and expansion of family-based index testing.

A newly revised HIV testing algorithm will be rolled out in the year.

Dr Addo said stakeholders should work on optimising electronic medical records and also address staff attrition for HIV care.

He said there was a need to improve uptake of HIV services, and also called for the promotion of a paediatric HIV implementation plan.

He reported how data challenges continued to affect the control programme and said the necessary support would help deliver a more successful implementation.

“Our work in 2024 is clearly cut out and the targets are very attainable,” Dr Addo assured.

Mr. Ernest Amoabeng Ortsin, Acting Chairman of the Country Coordinating Mechanism of the Global Fund, said 1.2 billion dollars had so far been invested in the country by the Global Fund, sustaining some 254,000 people on TB and HIV treatment.

He appealed to the Government to ensure the availability of domestic resources, including counterpart funding to aid a successful fight.

The annual joint TB/HIV review brought heads of the Ghana Health Service from across the Regions, and various stakeholders including the WHO, UNICEF, and CSOs as well as health research institutions.