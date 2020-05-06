Management of leading waste management company, Zoomlion, has denied reports of being the new owners of radio firm Live FM.

Live FM is one of the subsidiaries of the Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB) Group.

Reports over the weekend alleged Zoomlion had taken over management of Live FM after buying it from EIB.

Communications director for the waste management company in a press release issued Monday, described reports of the acquisition as untrue.

Zoomlion via the press release said it was considering taking legal action against the media platforms that published the false claims.

The attention of Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been drawn to a publication by some online media platforms that Live 91.9 FM, one of the FM stations belonging to the EIB Network, has allegedly been bought by the waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited. We wish to state very strongly that the allegations contained in the said publications are false.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has not contemplated the acquisition of the FM station. Clearly, the publication is a wicked and calculated attempt to pit Zoomlion Ghana Limited against the EIB Network. As a leading waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited recognises and appreciates the important role of the media in its quest to ensure a clean and healthy Ghana. Zoomlion Ghana Limited, therefore, wishes to assure Ghanaians that its focus will continue to be on working assiduously to help the country address its sanitation problems.

Meanwhile, we have referred the matter to our legal team for the right cause of action, the statement read.