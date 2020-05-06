High-life artiste Dada Kwaku Duah alias Dada K.D. says the only solution to his problems now is death.

The musician has, for some time now, exhibited traits of depression, considering the kind of posts he shares on his social media platforms.

The artiste, while wishing late Kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko farewell, said he will join him and Kofi B soon, an indication that he wants to die.

In his latest post, the artiste said he is faced with several problems and these problems can only be solved when he dies.

ALSO READ:

He, however, ruled out any form of suicide and called for help from the public because he has suffered these past eleven years in the music industry.

His post read “My situation and frustration combined can’t be handled by anyone except Death and my unforseen Creator even though it has never crossed my mind to commit the novel suicidal of any kind but l know l can’t help myself neither can any one be of help to settle the dust thrown at me for the past 11 years consistently but l only opt to make my life as a singer/joker yet it couldn’t help but at least to this far is quite unattractive but damn why me”.