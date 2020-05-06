The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted leave of extension of time to enable the Attorney General (AG) respond to a motion filed by Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The five-member panel, chaired by the Chief Justice, Mr Kwasi Anin Yeboah, gave the AG two weeks to study the motion filed by the applicant and thereafter adjourned the suit sine dine.

Mr Tony Lithur, the lead lawyer for Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, did not object to the grant of extension of time.

Mrs Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa, the Director of Public Prosecution, had told the court that the AG received the motion late.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, being tried jointly with Mr Anthony Kwaku Boahen, NDC Deputy Communication Officer, at the High Court on conspiracy to commit assault against public officers – the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC) – had proceeded to the Supreme Court after the Court refused a motion of stay.

An application was filed by the lawyers of Mr Ofosu-Ampofo at the Commercial Divisional High Court, where the trial is pending, seeking for a stay of proceedings whilst an appeal at the Court of Appeal was ongoing.

The application challenging the decision of the High Court to adopt the ‘controversial witness’ statement of Mr Benjamin Osei Ampofo Adjei, the first prosecution witness, and staff of Multimedia Group (Adom FM) was refused.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and Mr Boahen are standing trial over an alleged leaked tape, in which the National Chairman allegedly incited violence against both the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC).

The two have pleaded not guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit assault against a public officer, while Mr Ofosu-Ampofo has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault against a public officer.

They have been granted a GHC100,000.00 bail with a surety each.