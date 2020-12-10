Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Klottey Korle, has paid tribute to her father, Jerry John Rawlings after retaining her seat.

She told journalists that she wished her father was around to celebrate the victory with her.

“It is a mixture of feelings. I wish my dad was here, but such is life,” the young MP, who is mourning the death of her father, told the media.

Dr Agyemang-Rawlings, who is the incumbent candidate, managed to keep her seat after polling 39,343 out of 70,687 votes cast.

The New Patriotic Party candidate, Prince Appiah Debrah, got 31,154 votes with the LPG garnering 190 votes.

In 2016, she won with more than 33,000 votes representing 50.29% of the total votes.

She also promised to ensure that the constituency moves from a swing one to a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“I believe that NDC will win both the presidential and parliamentary elections in Klottey- Korle. We are really setting the records straight so that it changes from being a swing constituency to an NDC seat,” she said.