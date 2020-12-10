Over jubilation arising from the declaration of Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo as president of Ghana has left one person dead with another’s arm severed.

The incident, which occurred at Obuasi Bossman in the Obuasi East District of the Ashanti Region, was that of a tipper truck colliding with a motorbike.

The accident occurred during the widespread jubilation that followed the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensa’s victory declaration for the NPP on December 9, 2020.

Adom News correspondent, Isaac Normenyo, has reported that the accident had an arm of one of the victims severely chopped off with a second person dying on the spot.

Below are some photos from the accident scene: