Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is a role model and fashion icon for the younger generations aspiring to be game changers in the entertainment industry.

The movie producer premiered her first movie in 2023 titled Kotoka at the silver bird cinemas on Valentine’s Day.

The award-winning actress wore a black skintight dress that put her cleavage on full display. Yvonne Nelson wore bold and stunning makeup and charming braids gorgeously tied to avoid dominating her entire look.

The founder of Just Like Mama Creche School completed her look with a red designer bag.