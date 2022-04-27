Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Yvonne Nelson has revealed the shock she got when a man she loved did the unthinkable.

The actress said the man of her dreams gave her a relationship contract to sign because “he never believed I loved him”.

“Onetime, i was so in-love with this guy, he never believed it…shockingly he gave me a contract to sign ( relationship contract) Will continue this story another time” she tweeted.



The actress made the revelation in a tweet and promised to share the rest of the story at a later time.

Below is Yvonne Nelson post on Twitter