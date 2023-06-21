In her poignant memoir, aptly titled ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson,’ Yvonne Nelson fearlessly opens up about the painful revelations her mother made regarding her unintended arrival and the intense desire to terminate her pregnancy.

Navigating the challenges of her tumultuous upbringing, Yvonne discovered solace in the realm of music and the arts, finding refuge from the inherent feelings of isolation and melancholy that accompanied her sense of not truly belonging within her own family.

Recalling the hurtful words wielded by her mother to inflict deep wounds, Yvonne courageously shares, “Whenever my mother was furious with me and sought to inflict pain, she would candidly disclose that she had brought me into this world by mistake.”

The impact of these words on her spirit was profound, constantly reminding her of her perceived lack of value and appreciation.

Yvonne reflects on the enduring emotional toll these hurtful remarks exacted upon her.

“She made me question my very existence. I cannot fathom ever uttering such words of anger towards my own daughter, regardless of the circumstances. No child should ever endure such psychological torment,” Yvonne reveals, unmasking the lasting scars from her mother’s hurtful declarations.

In a courageous and startling revelation, Yvonne discloses the truth her mother shared about the attempted termination of her pregnancy.

With bravery, she recounts, “My mother confided in me that when she discovered her pregnancy, she had resolved to terminate it. She sought the assistance of a medical professional to carry out the procedure. (Though my mother has informed me that the doctor who ultimately saved my life is still alive, she has not disclosed their identity or the hospital they practiced in.) This decision was made during her sixth month.”

Continuing her narrative, Yvonne recounts the pivotal moment when her mother lay on the surgical bed, ready for the fateful procedure.

However, fate intervened in an unforeseen manner.

Yvonne shares, “The doctor initially agreed, and on the designated day, she paid the required fees, with everything set for the abortion. As she positioned herself on the surgical bed, legs raised, the doctor hesitated. ‘I cannot proceed,’ he declared. ‘If you are determined, seek assistance elsewhere. I am sorry, but I cannot go through with it.'”

Yvonne Nelson’s memoir delves deep into her profound struggles and the emotional wounds she carried throughout her life.

It serves as a testament to her resilience and strength in overcoming the agonizing experiences, ultimately finding solace and purpose in her deep-rooted passion for music and the arts.