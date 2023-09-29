May Edochie, the estranged spouse of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has found herself overwhelmed with joy as she received a cash gift of ₦5 million (equivalent to US$6,276) from her fans.

This surprise came as part of the celebrations for her recent birthday, leaving her deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support from her admirers.

May had organized a charity event to mark her birthday, which saw the presence of several notable Nollywood actresses, including Uche Nnanna, Anita Joseph, and Rita Edochie, among others.

Videos circulating online captured the emotional moment when May was presented with this generous gift, a collaboration between her fans and actress Anita Joseph.

Expressing her heartfelt appreciation, May found it difficult to put her emotions into words, as this incredible surprise touched her profoundly.

She emphasised the extraordinary aspect of this gesture, as she had never personally met or interacted with any of these individuals who showered her with this indescribable love.

“I was made to understand that @patienceblogs pulled this stunt on her YouTube channel (Patience Blog Official) in conjunction with @realanitajoseph and @bella_jordie. Words cannot describe the moment this awesome surprise came during @maysoasisfoundation PROJECT FEED & EMPOWER A WIDOW!”

In a touching Instagram post, May expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’ve never seen or met any of you yet you show me unexplainable love. Thanks, y’all from deep within for this gesture and generosity. May God bless and reward y’all immensely.”

May Edochie also humorously acknowledged @cutemisianoskincare for their part in this heartwarming conspiracy, while appreciating their ability to keep a secret.