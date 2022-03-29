Sista Afia has posted a long note on social media detailing why female musicians do not feel encouraged to pursue their music careers in Ghana.

In an effort to explain herself, she recounted helping one female musician to win an award in Ghana yet she was ungrateful to her.

Its unclear who Sista Afia was talking about but she was certain about the lack of support for female musicians in the country, adding that, their effort are often overlooked when it comes to awards schemes.

According to Sista Afia, her friend who became her “enemy” thought she had attained the A-list status but her songs cannot garner any attention like when she used to support her.

One female rapper I helped win her biggest award in her entire music career did media tour and downplayed my effort, the whole industry came supporting her and she forgot what I started, helped put her there.

Thing is, I wanted to warn her that all those praising her today won’t do that when the hype dies, but since she felt she was there, she enjoyed the hype and acted ungrateful, today I can confidently say she and her music all turn beans, where’s that industry support today?

In a country where award schemes are organized and doesn’t “favor” female musicians, you wonder why some female talents give up in this country called Ghana.

90% of the female musicians I came to meet when coming up in 2015 have all given up, the young ones too after me have started giving up already. Don’t blame them, the politics in this industry, purely witchcraft.

Only few are still relevant, I can count five or maybe 6 ladies.

Last year Sefa was everywhere, is the industry saying if she doesn’t buy vote (airtime) she won’t be awarded? Scam. She held a successful concert in HO and myself together with other musicians were there to support the event. Yet they will go ahead and pick someone else. As if women don’t matter in awards, pathetic

Gyakie, this girl def need to pick up something at least from VGMA y’all can’t say you didn’t see her win in every angle. Both locally and internationally. Sometimes fkkk the “vote for your favorite artist by using this short code” and give the award to who deserves it.

I know sometimes it’s difficult setting up award events, dealing with artists managements and the stress in seeking for sponsorships, after all that stress, you want to make money too cos you don’t want your hustle to be in vain, that’s fine and understandable.

However, the thievery shouldn’t be too obvious. Yes it happens everywhere but sometimes sit down, assess issues and be brave to award who truly deserves it 🙏🙏 one love ❤️

Ghana music has a future. And I must congratulate my dawgment husband Sadiq Abdulai Abu and his able team for what they did at the just ended 3Music Awards’22, this will def go down in our history books forever 👑👑

