Rapper Medikal has taken a swipe at peeps on Twitter he claims are setting an agenda to put him in the bad light over Black Sherif’s recent buzz with his Kwaku the Traveller song.

The song has currently made a debut on Apple Music’s Top 100 Global and it is further breaking records as Blacko stands number one on Ghana and Nigeria’s top 100 Apple Music charts.

One Twitter user in the name of showing receipts tweeted that he has evidence of Medikal and DKB discussing Blacko’s recent management issues that popped up in the public domain.

According to Fire_Stick, Medikal tried to downplay Black Sherif’s music career and contract with Empire, adding that, he has the video to back his claims.

We see da video too wey then DKB & @AmgMedikal dey chat shit abt BLACKO ei contract… Just letting you know!

Few moments after he made the post, Medikal dared him to provide it and fire_stick eventually provided a video of Medikal to back his claim.

Abeg you, post am, I go like watch 😍 https://t.co/TS2HnKulIX — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) April 3, 2022

If BLACKO no blow like u no unlook ma tweet 😂😂😂. BOND OF BANKU https://t.co/uPVI7JWMTq pic.twitter.com/9uJjrECVDW — STANDTALL (@F1RE_STICK) April 3, 2022

But Medikal, after watching the video where he was actually talking about Black Sherif’s contract, said the allegations were false.

Gyimifo) ba ! This be the video ? 😂😂 Ofui. https://t.co/9bHRPteRAR — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) April 3, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, he explained that he is good friends with Black Sherif, adding that, no negative agenda will push them to become ‘enemies’.

He further congratulated Black Sherif for his huge feat urging him to go beyond his music prowess as the world looks up to him.

He wrote: Your agenda no go change the genuine love I have for Blacko ! Nigga showed me love countless times and his humbleness is impeccable. Shine on champ! The world is yet to feel more of your antidote. Keep travelling [to the top].

Your agenda no go change the genuine love I have for Blacko ! Nigga showed me love countless times and his humbleness is impeccable. Shine on champ! The world is yet to feel more of your antidote.Keep travelling 🔝🔝 — EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) April 4, 2022

MORE: