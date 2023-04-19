In the Bawku Central constituency, the youth members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are searching for a new leader to revitalise the party’s position and retain the seat in the upcoming election.

Although the current Member of Parliament (MP), Mahama Ayariga, has helped the party win in the past, the youth accuse him of being ineffective in developing the constituency and empowering the youth.

Dissatisfied with his performance, they want the party to replace him in the primaries.

The NDC youth have praised the party’s decision to hold competitive primaries, allowing delegates to choose the most suitable candidate for the job.

In the previous election, Mr Ayariga was unopposed despite the delegates’ wishes, resulting in the Presidential candidate polling 4,397 more votes than him.

Additionally, the lack of a constituency party office has concerned the youth, who consider it embarrassing and a potential security risk to hold meetings in public places.

After an extensive search, the youth have rallied behind Ustarz Jibreel Sa-ad, a young lawyer from Bawku, who they believe represents hope for the constituency.

Sa-ad is a dedicated member of the NDC, known for his legal expertise and work in party representation and mediation.

Despite losing his father at a young age, he worked hard to become a lawyer, graduating as the overall best student in several areas of law. His dedication and commitment to the NDC have earned him recognition and a position on the National Legal team.

Sa-ad’s popularity has grown since being approved to contest in the primaries. He is seen as a unifying force and the hope for the next generation in Bawku Central constituency.

His campaign focuses on empowering the youth to reduce poverty and end conflicts in the constituency. He plans to build a party office complex and institute a scholarship scheme to promote education.

Sa-ad’s team emphasises the importance of unity and empowerment, stating that the power belongs to the people and must be administered in their name.

If elected, Sa-ad promises to interact with constituents every four months to discuss development plans and solve problems firsthand.

He believes that by empowering the youth and promoting education, the constituency can overcome poverty and conflicts.