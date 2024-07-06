The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said suspended Assin Central Secretary, Sadique Broni Yeboah will be allowed to appear before a disciplinary committee.

According to the Director of Conflict Resolution, Abraham Amaliba, the suspension is only for Mr Yeboah to step aside for investigation.

Therefore, Mr Amaliba has urged him to exercise restraint as he will be given a fair hearing.

“They are riding ahead of themselves. This suspension is like telling him to step aside while he is referred to the National Disciplinary Committee. So, he will have a day at the Disciplinary Committee.

“It is like a Public Officer who has misconducted himself and you don’t want him to continue to be there, else his presence will further aggravate the situation. So, step aside and we will refer your matter to the disciplinary committee. At the disciplinary committee, he will be asked to exonerate himself,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

Without giving any specific date, Mr Amaliba was optimistic the decision will be taken at the party’s weekly meeting.

“It could be soon. It could be next week when the party meets at its usual weekly meetings, we could just refer them…Nonetheless, he will have his day before the disciplinary committee to vindicate himself,” he stated.

The assurance comes after Mr Yeboah asked the party to within three days rescind his suspension amidst threats of legal action.

The embattled secretary was suspended together with the Central Regional Chairman, Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu, following the suspension and withdrawal of Nurein Shaiby Mygyimah.

Mr Mygyimah was accused of immorality and anti-party misconduct.

The NDC National Secretariat at a meeting on Tuesday, July 2 however reversed the action against Mr Mygyimah.

