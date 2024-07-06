Asante Kotoko has officially signed Esmat Hassabalbagi from Sudanese club Al Hilal.

The left-back has joined the Porcupine Warriors on a one-year deal, with an option for a permanent contract.

Hassabalbagi is the second new addition to the team, following the recent signing of striker AbdoelKarem AbdoelRahman Yoouef Yagoub.

Kotoko is currently in a rebuilding phase, having released over 22 players after a challenging season.

The team finished 6th last season and aims to improve their performance in the upcoming season.

The Sudanese defender might make his debut for Asante Kotoko in the Democracy Cup against Hearts of Oak on July 17, 2024.

Asante Kotoko is expected to announce more signings ahead of the 2024/25 Ghana football season.