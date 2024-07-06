Asante Kotoko has officially signed Sudanese forward, AbdoelKarem AbdoelRahman Yoouef Yagoub.

The striker has joined the Porcupine Warriors on a one-year contract, with the option for an additional year, transferring from Sudan’s Hay Alwady.

The newest addition to the PORCUPINE family: AbdoelKarem AbdoelRahman Yoouef Yagoub. The Hay Alwady of Sudan striker joins us on a year contract with a club option of a permanent deal. — Asante Kotoko SC – 2X CAF CL Winners (@AsanteKotoko_SC) July 6, 2024

Yoouef Yagoub is set to strengthen the attack of the Kumasi-based giants, stepping in after the departure of last season’s top scorer, Steven Dese Mukwala.

The Reds are undergoing a rebuilding phase, having released over 22 players following a challenging season last campaign where they finished 6th.

Yoouef Yagoub marks the first signing of this transfer window, as the former Ghanaian champions start their preparations early for the upcoming campaign.

The Sudanese forward might make his debut for Asante Kotoko in the Democracy Cup against Hearts of Oak on July 17, 2024.

New players are expected to be announced ahead of the 2024/25 Ghana football season.