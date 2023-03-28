Former Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Isaac Adjei Mensah, has advised the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to bother to fish out members who voted for the approval of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministers.

To him, it is important that the leadership finds the root cause of what necessitated that unfortunate development instead of fishing out those ‘traitors’.

“It is unnecessary for leadership to go look for those people who voted against the party’s decision. It will rather worsen the situation. What will happen if you find them? They won’t even find them and so they shouldn’t worry themselves,” he said in interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

The NDC has condemned the decision by some of its Members of Parliament (MPs) to throw principle to the wind and pursue their parochial interest by voting for the six ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The party said the action of these renegade MPs only betrays the express will of the NDC and “constitutes a massive stab in the back of the good people of Ghana”.

Although the party has said it will probe the matter, the former NDC MP believes there is nothing like loyalty to the party when money is involved.

“The system is disadvantaged to others in parliament and they have allowed money to lead them and since some are very powerful, they allow themselves to be used by the Majority and so such issues will continue if nothing better is done about it,” he said.

Going forward, Mr Mensah said leadership needs to sit down and empower members not to allow the system to be exploited.

