A former Asante Kotoko National Circles Council chairman, Kwaku Amponsah, has cautioned that any referee who will cheat the club will suffer the consequences.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Kwaku Amponsah, popularly known as ‘Chairman K-5’, explained that referees who make accidental calls against the club will not be affected but those who are deliberate in their actions will incur the fury of the gods.

He also declined to lay blame on coach Seydou Zerbo for the club’s woes.

“The curse will affect any official who is biased against it. If it is not intentional and just human error then the curse wouldn’t work but if you intentionally cheat us, you will either get pot-bellied or your manhood will die,” he told Asempa FM on Sports Nite.

“I don’t know the process referee goes through. The referee who handled our game against Bechem United did well but if deliberately you want to cheat us then the curse will work on you. We’ve not stopped going to the shrine. Officiating has been our bane this season,” he said.

Asante Kotoko on Sunday, March 5, 2023, succumbed to a 1-0 pipping at the hands of Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, Kwaku Amponsah added that the club will still defend their Premier League title.

Kotoko sit 4th on the league log with 31 points.