Former President John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo led-administration of refusing to give him his entitlement as the former leader of the country.

According to him, the government has denied him the privilege of enjoying free utilities among others which he’s entitled to by virtue of the fact that he once occupied the highest office of the land.

The office of the former President last week ejected claims that he took GH¢ 14 million as ex-gratia payment in 2013.

A statement signed by the Special Aide to the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari clarified that the former President “never took any such ex-gratia payment of GH¢14 million in 2013 or at any other time during his 25 years of service.”

The office was responding to the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC’s allegations.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, Ex-President Mahama said he’s had to personally foot his bills which must be paid for by the State.

“…I receive only my monthly pension like President Kufuor, President Rawlings was receiving until he died, that’s all I get. I pay electricity bills for my house, office, I pay water bills for my house and office, and I live in my own accommodation so the state does not pay me anything for accommodation. They haven’t given me an office, I rent an office in East Cantonments, I pay the rent myself. I pay my own fuel, the State doesn’t give me fuel. I pay my own domestic staff. I pay my own medical bills, I pay my own air tickets when I travel, I’m traveling tonight and I bought the tickets for myself and my wife. So all those things he said are rubbish.”

Mr Mahama added: “Yes, somebody gave him what we are entitled to, and probably they are doing it for President Kufuor, but they are not doing it for me. Normally when you leave office, Parliament approves what should be done for you but it’s not being done for me. I don’t get electricity, water, or medical.”

Entitlement

Instead of going home with a fully furnished house in Accra and another location of his choice outside the capital, the State is required to rather pay “40 percent of [his] salary monthly.”

This is a deviation from the Chinery-Hesse Committee Report (2001-2005) which said, former Presidents should receive “one fully furnished residence in the national capital and one out-of-capital residence at a location of the former President’s choice; all of which should not revert to the state in the event of the demise of the former President.” In the area of security, “the state will provide two security persons to be chosen by the former President from state security. Two vehicles for security.”

For transport, President Mahama is entitled to be given two vehicles, a chauffeur, maintained and comprehensively insured by the State and changed every four years for life.

For overseas official travel, the state will fully pay for all such trips with his spouse and two security persons.

The state will, however, sponsor only two of such travels per year and those not exceeding two weeks in duration. President Mahama and his wife will also be entitled to free healthcare.

Other benefits include, the payment of utilities at his residence.

This was contained in the Presidential Emoluments Committee on the conditions of service of Article 71 office holders’ report.

The Committee, which is a creation of the 1992 Constitution, was headed by Prof. Dora Francisca Edu- Buandoh of the University of Cape Coast with four other members.