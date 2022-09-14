Seasoned journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has called on the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful to reconsider the punitive action against unregistered SIM card holders.

The NCA recently communicated to the public that those whose SIM cards are not re-registered will be blocked for 48 hours.

This means they will not be able to make calls and access internet services as well as other important phone services.

The Authority ordered the Mobile Network Operators to comply with the directive which began days ago.

Touching on the matter on Peace FM, Kwesi Pratt made submissions in apparent agreement with the former President for the NCA to lessen the strictness in their decision against the unregistered SIM cards.

He shared similar concerns that there are some Ghanaians who through no fault of theirs haven’t acquired their Ghana Cards, so they cannot be made to suffer the same fate as those who haven’t registered their SIM cards though they have received their Ghana Cards.

He also noted that the blocking of the SIM cards threatens the daily activities of many people as there are some people who blocking them means depriving them of their livelihood.

“With some people, their life has been programmed on the phone. The food the person must take, his or her medication, his or her rising time in the morning; their entire world is their phone. So, the phone is very important for various pertinent activities,” Mr Pratt said and appealed that “if there is something to do to ease the situation, let’s do it to bring relief to every person.”