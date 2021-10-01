Family of the late Ibrahim Mohammed, known popularly as Kaaka Maacho, has described as ‘Sakawa’ the work and subsequent report released by the Ejura Committee of Inquiry.

The family feels betrayed by the Justice Koomson committee; thus, is accusing members of working for their parochial interest.

The spokesperson of the bereaved family, Abdul Nafiu Mohammed, was of the view that the Committee was mischievous in its recommendations and conclusion.

The three-member committee in its report concluded that the social media activism of Kaaka was not connected to his death.

According to the report, Kaaka’s death was more related to a family feud rather than his social life.

But family spokesperson, Abdul Nafiu Mohammed, says the committee’s conclusion is politically engineered.

He observed that the family is considering legal action.

“We knew that no better work or recommendations will come from this committee, so we were calling for an independent commission and not this political engineered committee which was only putting blames on Kaaka’s family,” he noted.

On the recommended compensation, he said supporting affected families with money is the least expected.

Family head of the late Abdul-Nasir Yusif, Abdulai Abubakar, also says the family is not appealing for money as compensation but rather wants to see justice served.

He said the perpetrators should be brought to book to deter security officers from acting with impunity.

He quizzed why the military used live bullets to disperse protesters when their activities were constitutional.

He explained that the demonstration was in solidarity with the late activist who wanted to see development in the area.