The Akyem Asuom District Police Command at Kwaebibirim in the Eastern region has arrested nine suspected criminals including a woman, with large quantities of a substance believed to be cannabis.

The suspects were arrested Thursday dawn during a swoop conducted in the Asuom community following increasing incidents of robbery attacks.

Thy are : Kate Otiwaa, 43, Asimah Emmanuel, 42, Marfo Peprah, 39, Paul Ankomah, 34, Asiedu Daniel, 42, Kofi Nyarko, 45, Kwarteng Michael, 21, Kwadwo Kyei alias Rasta, 46 and Samuel Amuzu, 32.

The operation team, led by DSP Stephen Abanga, the District Police Commander, first arrested suspects Kate Otiwaa and Asimah Emmanuel and retrieved some quantities and wrapped plant substances suspected to be Indian hemp, two boxes of Sparkling Kingsize rolling papers, two bottles, and two gallons of a drink laced with suspected Indian hemp plants.

The police subsequently arrested Marfo Peprah, Paul Ankomah, Asiedu Daniel, Kofi Nyarko, Kwarteng Michael, Kwadwo Kyei alias Rasta and retrieved one parcel of plant substance suspected to be Indian hemp, one pack of Rothmans cigarette which contained five pieces of cigarette and three wrapped plant substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

ALSO READ:

The last operation conducted in their target area also led to the arrest of Samuel Amuzu.

Two polythene bags containing plant substances suspected to be Indian hemp and five packs of Cicada Rolling papers were retrieved.

The police team extended the search to the house of suspect Asimah Emmanuel which had three sacks of plant substances suspected to be Indian hemp, six yellow parcels containing plant substances suspected to be Indian hemp, and three boxes of tramadol.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, the suspects have been detained in cells while the exhibits are retained at the police station.

He said the suspects will be put before court on Friday.