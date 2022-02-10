Ghanaian actress, singer, and entrepreneur, Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy says no man should be forced to take care of his child in her latest interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM.

According to Michy who is also the baby mama of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, no man is supposed to be forced to take up the responsibility of being a father.

Michy has a child with Shatta Wale who turned 6 last year.

Michy says her major priority currently is to take good care of her son, adding that she is no longer in talks with Shatta Wale since their relationship ended.

We have no business so… I actually like the distance. Life is like that… Sometimes we do things and we just want … sometimes you need to know this is life and not everything will work out and not everyone is supposed to remain in your life… And some come to teach you lessons.

Michy celebrates Majesty on his 6th birthday in 2021. She captioned it: “I will always need my son no matter what age I am. He has made me laugh, made me proud, seen me cry, made me cry, hugged me tight, seen me fail, cheered me on, kept me on my toes & many times driven me crazy🤣 but my son is a promise that I’ll have a friend forever. God continue to protect him for me

My child is in a healthy environment and that is okay. He is young to think about wanting to go and see daddy and wants to lie down with his iPad.

Responding to the how she spends time alone with Majesty without the father, Michy said:

We don’t force people to do things. Responsibility like taking care of children is not something that you draw someone’s attention to. I feel obliged, I am dying to see him smile… It’s a feeling that should be there and it should not be forced. If you love someone you should feel obliged… It should hit your heart.

According to Michy, life hasn’t been easy being a single parent.

At a point, it looked burdensome… They don’t give you a manual to be a mom. It was crazy for me and now I am enjoying it. I think I have my feet on track, she told Andy Dosty.

