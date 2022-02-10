A video of repented traditionalist Nana Agradaa’s daughter which has become public has convinced netizens that the Koranteng family indeed has a spiritual calling.

Agradaa’s first daughter named Rihanna Konadu, alias Agradaa II, was captured reciting a memory verse in church.

The 5-year-old empowered her Sunday schoolmates with a quotation from John 3:7 which speaks on being born-again.

Impressed by her daughter’s fluency, Agradaa marched to the altar to ‘spray’ Rihanna with some cash as other congregants cheered them on.

Agradaa made a profound statement that her daughter will be a preacher, adding no weapon fashioned against her shall prosper.

The now-repented fetish priestess had once announced that her lookalike child would never tow her line of idol worshiping.

Rihanna is being groomed by her father, Mr Mark Koranteng who happens to be a pastor.

Netizens have applauded the family for instilling Christian discipline in their children.

Watch video of Rihanna below: