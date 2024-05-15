The Overlord of Mamprugu, Ndugna Nayiri Naa Bohugu Abdulai Sheriga has expressed strong belief in the ability of Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to successfully make Ghana better should he become President.

The Nayiri, who is also the President of the North East Regional House of Chiefs, expressed confidence in the integrity of Dr Bawumia to continue to uphold the good name of Ghana as if elected.

“I am deeply persuaded that you have it in you to carry out the task ahead,” said the Nayiri, in a speech delivered on his behalf during a meeting between Dr Bawumia and the North East Regional House of Chiefs in Nalerigu on Wednesday.

“You can rise to the challenge and uphold the good name of Ghana and make her greater and stronger,” the Nayiri added.

The Mamprugu Overlord also commended Dr Bawumia for his impact as Vice President, as well as his contributions to the development of the community and the nation, assuring him of the people’s support in his quest to be elected as president.

“As we prepare for election this year, the least we can do for you, as the son of the soil is to honour you with the opportunity to serve at the highest echelon of state power.”

“We shall not turn our back on you, especially having demonstrated competence, loyalty, resilience and more importantly regard to the institution of chieftaincy.”

Dr Bawumia is in the northern part of Ghana as part of his regional engagements with various stakeholders in his campaign to be elected President.

Apart from meeting with members of the Regional House Chiefs, the NPP flagbearer also meets with the clergy, Imams, Zongo Chiefs and the youth.

ALSO READ:

How Super OD drugged me – Veteran actress revealed [Video]

I’m the only representative of Mahama in Savannah Region- Bole MP boasts