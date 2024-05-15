Railways Minister, John Peter Amewu has revealed that the train imported from Poland, which was involved in an accident during a self-acceptance test, is expected to be operational by the second week of June.

He stated that the government anticipates receiving new parts for repairs soon to facilitate this process.

The incident occurred during a test run of the train, which was intended for operation on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

The train collided with a stationary track during the test, raising concerns about its readiness for service.

Following the accident, the driver of the Hyundai truck involved in the collision was arrested and subsequently sentenced to six months in jail.

In an interview with Asaase Radio, Mr. Amewu disclosed that engineers are diligently working on repairing the damaged train.

He revealed that efforts are underway to ensure the train’s functionality and safety before it is commissioned for service.

According to the Hohoe Member of Parliament, the government is prioritising the repair process to minimize any delays in the operationalisation of the train and to address concerns about its readiness for service on the railway line.

“The train will bridge very soon. It was quite unfortunate that we had that nasty scene where the train had to run into a stationary vehicle. I think you were all there to see it,” Amewu stated.

“So what we have done now is order the parts. The parts will be brought in the next three, or four weeks. The area or the part that got damaged,” he said.

The minister additionally estimated that the commissioning of the line could take place anytime from the first week to the second week of June.

He emphasised the crucial role of the arrival of the parts in the restoration process.

“We still estimate that commissioning of the line will be coming in any time from the first week to the second week in June. So the arrival of the parts is what we are waiting for. Immediately we get the parts in, the train will be pulled back too,” Mr Amewu added.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court has granted GH₵200,000 bail each to four persons arrested for their alleged roles in the train accident.

The court, presided over by Justice Mrs. Lydia Osei Marfo, ordered the accused individuals: Koku Koudjo, a 34-year-old gas welder, Patrick Kwaku Sosu, a 52-year-old labourer, Alaza Prosper, a 28-year-old labourer, and Fiadugbe Emmanuel, a 31-year-old labourer, to provide sureties with justifications.

They are also required to report to the police every Friday.