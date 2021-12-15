Ghanaian dancehall musician and entrepreneur, Shatta Wale, says he has turned over a new leaf after his encounter with the Ghana Police that eventually got him locked up behind bars.

According to him, he has become disciplined in terms of dealing with issues that would’ve normally caused him to be impatient.

In a short interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, the Shatta Movement leader said the law works and people must abide by it.

Citing an instance, he said he has stopped abusing his way through traffic because it is against the law and inappropriate, hence he has purchased a motorbike to use when he is far behind time for a rendezvous.

I have learnt discipline from my issue with the police. We have to learn that in this life. All the processes we went…right now I feel I may be doing something that is right but the system doesn’t like it. That is why I have a motorbike. Now if I am going somewhere I don’t need to be horning my way through so I don’t disrespect others, he told Andy Dosty.