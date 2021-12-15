

Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has given reasons why people are finding it difficult in accessing drivers on his ‘Shaxi Rider’ app.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz show on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale pleaded with his customers, adding that, his management is now approving the credentials of the drivers in terms of insurance and licensing, hence the delay when one orders for a ride.

Additionally, he said there are adequate cars and about 350 drivers had been approved for the ‘Shaxi’ business so far.

He went on to mention a few colleagues who supported him with cars for his new business such as Medikal and broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah among others who equally invested.

However, he has urged Ghanaians to give him adequate time approximately one month to finish every preparation made for the success of the business.

Shatta Wale on Wednesday, December 8, launched his transport service application called ‘Shaxi’ at Alisa Hotel in Accra.

While launching the app, he opined that the objective of the transport business is to help curb unemployment among the youth in the country.