Rapper Medikal has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for how he has handled things in the fight against the deadly coronavirus disease.

The commendations have come in from both locals and other respected foreign personalities.

The Omo Ada rapper has also noticed that what the president is doing is worthy of praise.

In a post sighted on his Twitter page, he wrote: “President Nana Akufo-Addo is doing a great job for the country!”