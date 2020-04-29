Ace broadcast journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere, has hinted that there is the likelihood former president John Dramani Mahama’s running mate for the December 7, 2020 polls will come from the Ashanti region.

His assertion follows an announcement by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to unveil Mr Mahama’s running mate in May.

According to him, after several discussions between the NDC’s flagbearer and the founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings, it has been decided that someone from the Ashanti region should be selected.

Mr Mahama’s decision to accept a running mate from the Asanti region, Mr Adom-Otchere believes is to help garner the support of the founder in the run-up to the 2020 elections.

We suspect that if J.J Rawlings is thinking about a running mate for John Mahama, giving that John Mahama comes from the North and he’s thinking about a running mate from the South, we think J.J. will point him…directly to the Ashanti Region, he said on his Good Evening Ghana TV show.

We think John Mahama is having conversations with Rawlings and the conversations have not ended conclusively and that is why this conversation has delayed. We think that what is conclusive about their conversation is that they’ll go to Ashanti region, and the criteria that Rawlings has put on the table for the running mate that he would support is a criterion called integrity, he added.