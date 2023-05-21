The Yeji Traditional area can now boast of a district magistrate court after 19 years of being declared the capital of Pru East District of the Bono East Region in Ghana.

The paramount Chief of Yeji Traditional Area who doubles as the President of the Bono East Regional House of chiefs, Nana Pimampim Yaw Kablese, led the commissioning over the weekend.

According Nana Pimampim Yaw Kablese V, lawlessness has taken over the town due to the absence of a court that can help bring justice to the people in the district.

According to him, residents usually have to travel several miles to Atabubu or Techiman to seek for justice.

The Paramount Chief Speaking in an interview with Adom News express his profound gratitude to the DCE for Pru East for their sacrifice in bringing the court to the area.

The chief, therefore, called on the residents of Yeji to be law abiding to help develop the area.

The District Chief Executive for Pru East District, Alhaji Adams Abdulai, in his welcome address also reiterated that the commissioning of the court will go a long way to help in justice delivery as people will no longer travel for over 70 kilometres to seek for justice.

The supervising judge for Bono Region, Ahafo and Bono East Region, Justice Patrick Baayeh, who represented the Chief Justice Justice Anim Yeboah also advised the officials of the court and the Magistrate to work effectively devoid of doing anything that will bring the image of the Judiciary to disrepute.

He also used the opportunity to thank the Omanhene of Yeji and the assembly for the construction of the court.

