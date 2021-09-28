Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Kodua, has expressed satisfaction with the gains made following the maiden job fair.

Mr Kodua believes the fair was a step in the right direction and will bring about a tremendous change with regards to the youth unemployment situation in the country.

“There were 5,701 job seekers with about 100 companies so there were a lot of vacancies, especially with the insurance and banking firms.

“So as at now, about 50 people have gained jobs with Prudential Insurance while others are also going through interviews in several companies,” he stated.

The outfit held a two-day fair which came off on Thursday, September 9, and Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Job seekers were assured of live interview sessions towards getting instant employment by some participating companies.

This caused many Ghanaian youth to troop to the venue leading to a stampede.

Reacting to the development on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Kodua said he was not in any way surprised by the massive turnout their maiden career fair witnessed.

According to him, such situations are expected in a developing country like Ghana and most importantly as the number of graduates churned out increases annually.

“The programme was to start at 9:00 am but I am sure people thought a first-come-first-serve module will be used. So as early as 5:00 am, people were already present long before the recruitment urgencies arrived,” he explained.

With similar events expected to take place in Ho, Koforidua, Takoradi, Kumasi, Sunyani, and other parts of the country in the coming days, he said measures will be put in place to avert reoccurrences.