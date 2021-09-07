The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) is set to hold a maiden job and career fair that will provide a platform for numerous job opportunities.

The fair is a two-day event scheduled for Thursday, September 9, and Friday, September 10, 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The Chief Executive Officer of YEA, Justin Kodua, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen noted about 5,000 people are expected to apply for the event.

“It is the duty of YEA to help the youth find jobs. We have done some good works but more needs to be done so I will encourage the youth to take full advantage of the many career and networking opportunities that the Career Fair presents,” he urged.

He announced about 70 companies have already expressed interest and registered for the fair and are willing to offer instant jobs to participants on the scheduled date.

Mr Kodua stated that there will be live interview sessions for job seekers towards getting employed by some participating companies.

He explained it will be held in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols with maximum police protection assured.

Meanwhile, similar events are expected to take place in Ho, Koforidua, Takoradi, Kumasi, Sunyani, and other parts of the country in the coming days.