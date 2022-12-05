Kumawood actor Yaw Dabo has shared a memorable video of when he met Manchester United and Uruguayan player Edinson Cavani for the first time.

He met the striker ahead of the game between Ghana and Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

In the video, Yaw Dabo was in the crowd stand when he spotted Cavani walking towards his team’s dressing room. He then shouted his name.

Upon hearing his name, Cavani, with excitement, walked towards Yaw Dabo and gave him a fist bump and a handshake.

As a staunch Manchester United fan, meeting Cavani this close was a dream come true for Yaw Dabo.

Check the video out:

